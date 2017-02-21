TV host Hoda Kotb welcomes adopted daughter

- TV host Hoda Kotb, 52, announced via social media on Tuesday that she is now the proud mother of an adopted baby girl.

"She’s a Valentine’s baby so she’s a little nugget," said Kotba during a phone call to the TODAY show. "She is the love of my life!"

Haley Joy Kotb is the first child for the co-host of the 9 a.m. hour of the Today show alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.

Kotb's boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, a financier, has one adult daughter from a previous marriage.