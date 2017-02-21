TV host Hoda Kotb welcomes adopted daughter

FILE - Hoda Kotb attends the NASCAR Foundation's inaugural honors gala at the Marriott Marquis on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in New York. (Photo Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
FILE - Hoda Kotb attends the NASCAR Foundation's inaugural honors gala at the Marriott Marquis on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in New York. (Photo Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Feb 21 2017 09:36AM EST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 09:46AM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - TV host Hoda Kotb, 52, announced via social media on Tuesday that she is now the proud mother of an adopted baby girl.

"She’s a Valentine’s baby so she’s a little nugget," said Kotba during a phone call to the TODAY show. "She is the love of my life!"

Haley Joy Kotb is the first child for the co-host of the 9 a.m. hour of the Today show alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.

Kotb's boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, a financier, has one adult daughter from a previous marriage.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories