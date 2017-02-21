Wrong-way truck driver barrels down Barcelona highway

Police officers inspect a truck in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 after police fired gunshots to stop a Swedish man who stole a butane gas truck. The man was arrested and is being questioned.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Police officers inspect a truck in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 after police fired gunshots to stop a Swedish man who stole a butane gas truck and drove it at high speed against traffic on a city highway. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

- Police in Barcelona, Spain say they have detained a man driving a truck with butane gas tanks at high speed against the traffic on a highway. Local media are reporting that police stopped the driver with gunshots.



A regional police spokeswoman says the truck was traveling on a highway near the northeastern Spanish city's famed harbor around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The spokeswoman for the Mossos d'Esquadra spoke on condition of anonymity in line with the force's policy.



Spanish national television TVE reported that the truck had rammed several cars before local police fired several gunshots to stop it. The police spokeswoman wouldn't confirm the gunshots but said the driver was being interrogated.

A Swedish man identified as Joakim Robin Berggren, 33, was reportedly arrested at gunpoint, according to the Daily Mail.

There was no indication as yet whether this was an attempted attack or a plain robbery.