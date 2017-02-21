Times Square restaurant fire

- Firefighters were on the scene of an early morning blaze that broke out inside a diner in New York City's Times Square.



FDNY officials say the fire was reported just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the TSQ Brasserie on the ground floor of a 13-story building at 723 7th Ave., in the Theater District between 48th and 49 streets.

Fire officials say the blaze , which reached three-alarms, started in the duct work. It's unclear yet if anyone was inside the restaurant at the time. The restaurant usually opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 1 a.m.



There were no reports of injuries.

The fire was under control as of 7:45 a.m.

With the Associated Press.