Teens rescued after falling into frozen pond in Central Park News Teens rescued after falling into frozen pond in Central Park Two good Samaritans helped save a group of teens who fell through the ice on a pond in Central Park. It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday at the southern end of the park near 59th Street.

- A group of teens trying to take a group selfie on an ice covered pond in Central Park had to be rescued after the ice broke and they plunged into the 18-foot deep water.

Two good Samaritans helped save seven teens who fell through the ice. It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday at the southern end of the park near 59th Street. The quick thinking skateboarders, Bennett Jonas and Ethan Turnbull, were enjoying the day at Central Park when they heard screaming.

Bennett, a California native with years in the water as a surfer, went off instincts and jumped into the water to pull out the kids.

The FDNY sent in 3 divers into the water for about an hour just to make sure everyone got out. They estimated that the ice was about 2-3 inches deep.

The kids ranged in age from 10 to teenagers. The worst injury was minor hypothermia.

The New York Fire Department reminded folks to stay off the ice with warm temps. The city has been seeing unusually warm temperatures the past week.