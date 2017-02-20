Trump names H.R. McMaster as new National Security Adviser News Trump names H.R. McMaster as new National Security Adviser President Trump named his new National Security Adviser - General H.R. McMaster.

During a press event at Mar-a-Lago Monday afternoon, the president described McMaster as a man of tremendous talent.

McMaster - the permanent replacement after Mike Flynn was forced to resign.

He misled Vice President Mike Pence about certain conversations he had with the Russian Ambassador about U.S. sanctions.

“I was disappointed to learn that the facts that have been conveyed to me by General Flynn were inaccurate,” said Pence.

The Vice President made his first comments about the Flynn controversy in Brussels Monday.

“I fully support the president's decision to ask for his resignation - it was the proper decision. It was handled properly and in a timely way,” he said.

It is part of a handful of stories that raised questions about how the Trump Administration will deal with an increasingly assertive Russia.

The White House continued to push back over the weekend against reports that the Trump campaign aides met with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year leading up to the election.

It all comes as the White House prepares to reset on the President's Executive Order that banned immigration from 7 majority Muslim countries.

The president is expected to issue a new one targeting the same countries, but is more narrowly defined - in a nod to the 9th circuit Court of Appeals ruling.

The President begins his 2nd month of his administration by looking to move away from some of the controversies that have dominated the past few weeks - reports said health care and tax reform are the two big priorities the White House hopes to tackle by the end of the year.