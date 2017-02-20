1 Whittier police officer killed, 1 wounded in shootout News 1 police officer killed, 1 wounded in Whittier officer-involved shooting A police officer was shot and killed Monday and another one was wounded by a suspected 26-year-old gang member who had been driving a stolen car, Whittier police said.

The suspect had rear-ended some motorists, disabling the vehicle he was driving. He then asked people in the car he struck to help him move the disabled vehicle, according to sheriff's Lt. John Corina.

Police were called to the location, in the area of Colima Road and Mar Vista Street, at 8:04 a.m., according to a Whittier PD watch commander.

Officers arriving at the scene were told by motorists that the suspect was around the corner with the disabled car, Corina said.

When officers approached the suspect, he was sitting in his car. As they asked him out of the car and prepared to pat him down for weapons, he pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and began firing at officers, Corina said.

The sheriff's lieutenant said the suspect was Hispanic, a resident of Los Angeles, had been out of prison on parole for about two weeks and was driving a vehicle stolen in East Los Angeles.

The suspect's gun was recovered at the scene, Corina said.

Paramedics dispatched at 8:17 a.m. to Colima Road and Mar Vista rushed two police officers to UCI Medical Center, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

An officer died from his injuries at UCI Medical Center and the other officer was listed in stable condition, Corina said.

The suspect, although in stable condition, was at an area hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

A Whittier Police SUV was observed at the scene with a shattered driver's side window.

The body of the deceased officer was taken from UCI Medical Center to the Orange County Coroner's Office Monday afternoon in a 10-minute motorcade surrounded by police cars and other public safety officers showing their respect.

Traffic was held while the motorcade passed through Orange County streets.

PROCESSION FOR FALLEN OFFICER: