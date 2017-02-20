"Not My Presidents Day" rallies planned across U.S. [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption President Donald Trump during a campaign rally Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Melbourne, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) News "Not My Presidents Day" rallies planned across U.S. A protest of President Donald Trump is planned for Presidents Day outside Trump Tower in Columbus Circle on Manhattan's upper West Side.

- A protest of President Donald Trump is planned for Presidents Day outside Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle on Manhattan's upper West Side.

The 'Not My Presidents Day" rally is scheduled for Noon.

Along with New York City, rallies are planned in Los Angeles and other major U.S. cities.

Meanwhile, Trump heads back to Washington Monday after a working weekend at his club in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Trump personally interviewed more contenders for national security adviser. He also attended a strategy session on how to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, with top aides including Health Secretary Tom Price and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney.



There was also a raucous campaign rally-style appearance.



A draft of Trump's revised immigration ban targets the same seven countries listed in his original executive order and exempts travelers who already have a visa to travel to the U.S., even if they haven't used it yet.



A senior administration official says the order, which Trump revised after federal courts held up his original immigration and refugee ban, will target only those same seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.



The official says that green-card holders and dual citizens of the U.S. and any of those countries are exempt. The new draft also no longer directs authorities to single out -- and reject -- Syrian refugees when processing new visa applications.



The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the order before it's made public. The official noted that the draft is subject to change ahead of its signing, which Trump said could come sometime this week.



The Homeland Security Department has drafted sweeping new guidelines aimed at aggressively detaining and deporting immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.



A pair of memoranda signed by DHS Secretary John Kelly outline the plans under consideration. The memos dated Friday seek to implement Trump's broad directive to crack down on illegal immigration.



Kelly outlines plans to hire thousands of additional enforcement agents, expand on the priority list for immigrants marked for immediate removal and enlist local law enforcement to help make arrests. Those details were confirmed to The Associated Press by a person briefed on the documents.



A White House official says the White House has raised objections with the documents and is working with DHS to finalize the policy.

With the Associated Press