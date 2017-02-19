Small plane crashes in New Jersey, no bystanders injured News Small plane crashes in New Jersey, no bystanders injured A pilot was pulled from the wreckage of a small plane after it crashed in a New Jersey neighborhood.

- A pilot was pulled from the wreckage of a small plane after it crashed in a New Jersey neighborhood.

The incident took place around 10 A.M. when the small piper plane landed on Avenue E in Bayonne, New Jersey.

The plane crashed into parked cars and power lines. Miraculously, no one on the ground was hurt.

The plane crash knocked out power to 4 square blocks in Bayonne. Utility crews tried to get it back on while people from the neighborhood were just relieved no one on the ground was injured or killed.

"Arriving fire companies found that a small plane had turned upside down and the pilot was trapped inside, while extricating the pilot, he was awake and alert," said Keith Weaver, Chief of the Bayonne Fire Department.

The pilot was alone, and did not hit anyone on the street or sidewalk, which have caused many to call the situation a miracle.

First responders said it could have been much worse if there had been an explosion or if the plane had hit a house. Only parked cars were damaged.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, but it appeared the pilot tried to avoid houses and a nearby gas station and found an open spot.

"From what I understand, he had complications over the Statue of Liberty, and then decided to land here," said Capitan of the Bayonne Police Department, Robert Schurk.

Bayonne police said the FAA and NTSB are investigating why the plane went down. The pilot was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center.