Man with imitation gun killed after Brooklyn robbery

A man was shot and killed by police after a robbery in Brooklyn. (Photo: NYPD)

Police were involved in a shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call about a gunpoint robbery that was in progress at the Garden Deli in Bushwick, Brooklyn. After getting to the scene of the crime, the police saw the suspect walking along the street and confronted the suspect.

Officers shot and the suspect after he pointed his gun to the police.

Upon retrieving the firearms, police discovered the gun was fake, but was made to look realistic.

The suspect, who was later identified as 18-year-old Sergio Reyes was taken to Woodhull Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.