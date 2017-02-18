Trump rallies in Florida, continues feud with media News Trump rallies in Florida, continues feud with media Donald Trump held a campaign-like rally in Florida where he continued to rail against the press and applauded his administration's accomplishments during his first month in office.

President Trump's tone and message were very similar to those leading up to the presidential election.

Trump promised to repeal Obamacare, insulted the news media, and promised to make America great again.

President Donald Trump and the first lady arrived on Air Force One. They were greeted by a large crowd.

First Lady Melania Trump introduced her husband at the rally, reciting the Lord's Prayer.

The president took the podium right after, thanking the people of the sunshine state.

It didn't take long before he bashed the media, where he said the media doesn't want to report the truth.

"The dishonest media, which has published one false story after another with no sources, even though they pretend they have them, they make them up in many cases. They just don't want to report the truth. They've been calling us wrong now for two years. They don't get it, but they're starting to get it. I can tell you that," he said.

Mr. Trump promised a new order to build a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and proposed to reduce regulations and create jobs.

He also pledged to "do something over the next couple of days" to address the immigration order that has been blocked in the courts, where he simply said, “We don't give up, we never give up."

Trump’s Saturday evening rally was also called the President's “first re-election rally of 2020.”

Meanwhile, the potential nominees for National Security Advisor are in the talks.

The White House said the president will interview at least four candidates at his Florida resort including his acting adviser, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg and the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton.