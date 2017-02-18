Zoe Saldana announces birth of third child

Headshot of Zoe Saldana, graphic element on gray. (AP Graphics Bank)
Headshot of Zoe Saldana, graphic element on gray. (AP Graphics Bank)
By: Kristine Garcia

Posted:Feb 18 2017 05:05PM EST

Updated:Feb 18 2017 05:05PM EST

Zoe Saldana is now a mother of three!

Saldana took to Instagram to announce the birth of her son, Zen.

She posted a picture of her twins with her newborn son on a blanket and captioned, “Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!”

The “Avatar” actress married her husband Marco Perego in 2013 and gave birth to her twin sons, Bowie and Cy in 2014.

Saldana will be reprising her role as Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories