Zoe Saldana announces birth of third child

Zoe Saldana is now a mother of three!
Saldana took to Instagram to announce the birth of her son, Zen.
She posted a picture of her twins with her newborn son on a blanket and captioned, “Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!”
The “Avatar” actress married her husband Marco Perego in 2013 and gave birth to her twin sons, Bowie and Cy in 2014.
Saldana will be reprising her role as Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”