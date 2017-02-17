WATCH: Boys surprise mom with new car on Valentine's Day News WATCH: Boys surprise mom with new car on Valentine's Day A Georgia mom got a huge surprise for Valentine's Day from her family, including her three sons.

- A Georgia mom got a huge surprise for Valentine's Day from her family, including her three sons.

At first, it appears her sons' stepfather is giving her roses and a balloon, which was surprise enough for Elizabeth Holt, as she gets teary-eyed. But then, each son stepped forward, separately, to deliver her a vase of different colored roses.

At this point, Holt has now broken down into tears, the whole beautiful delivery caught on camera. Little does she know, though, there was more.

"Where's your keys at?" one of them said. "What?" she asks, confused.

"I got it," a voice says, and someone hands her the keys. "What is this?" she asks, and they lead her outside and ask her to set off the alarm.

That's the moment Holt realizes her sons have bought her a car. "Don't do that!" she sobs, and then hugs all of them. "It's too much!" she says.

The vehicle was a brand new 4 Runner. "She has inspired so much of our lives, and has always been the solid rock of the family," Matthew Collins told FOX 13.

The boys now own three branches of We Care Heating and Air based out of Georgia. "Everything we are as a company or individuals comes back to the love that this woman has instilled in us our whole lives," Collins said.

"We grew up extremely poor," Collins said, "and even though we did not have much materialistic things...we have always had love," he said.

Collins said they have been blessed as a company and finally they were able to give back by giving her a new car. "She has never owned a new vehicle," he said, and since her car wasn't in the best condition, it will come in handy as she travels an hour each way to work.

"What is a more fitting day than to try to show the person who taught you what love is than on Valentine's Day!" Collins said.