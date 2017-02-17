Migrants storm fence to enter Spanish enclave

- Hundreds of migrants stormed a fence to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Friday. The Spanish city is located on the north coast of Africa, bordering Morocco.

The local Red Cross reported that almost 500 migrants streamed into the enclave. Spanish police officers surrounded many of them as the entered the city. It's believed to be one of the biggest border invasions in many years. An emergency team was assisting with the operation.

Spain's Civil Guard said that a surveillance camera showed that around 700 people approached the fence with tools and clubs that they used for breaking one of the gates.

At least two of the migrants were hospitalized due to injuries from the assault on the gate. 11 Spanish police were also hurt in the incident.

Ceuta has had an ongoing issue with migrants trying to get into Europe through the city.

Just last month, Spanish authorities say border guards detained two Moroccans for attempting to smuggle migrants concealed in a suitcase and in a car as they crossed the border into Ceuta.

The Guardia Civil says that custom officials found a 19-year-old migrant from Gabon hidden in a suitcase pushed by a woman. The 22-year-old Moroccan woman tried to avoid the security checks, which raised the suspicions of the agents. When officials requested she open the luggage, they found the man curled into the poorly-oxygenated hard suitcase. According to police, the man received immediate medical attention.

In a separate case, police also arrested a 30-year-old Moroccan man for hiding two migrants in a car.

