Ivanka Trump brand tops Amazon Best Sellers list

Firs Daughter Ivanka Trump could be getting the last laugh at brick and mortar stores that have dropped her brand of clothing, shoes, perfumes and more.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President-elect Donald Trump, arrives at Trump Tower, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

- First Daughter Ivanka Trump could be getting the last laugh at brick and mortar stores that have dropped her brand of clothing, shoes, perfumes and more.

On Friday morning, Ivanka Trump Eau de Parfum Spray For Women, 3.4 Fluid Ounce and the roller ball version of the perfume were number one and two top selling perfumes on Amazon's Best Sellers list.

Trump's perfume spray and roller ball were selling better on the e-commerce site than perfumes by Estee Lauder and Jennifer Lopez.

Nordstrom and Burlington are among the stores that refuse to carry the Ivanka Trump brand. President Trump criticized Nordstrom in a tweet.

The luxury retail chain said it was dropping the brand due to a lack of sales.

Trump, a married mother of three, who is also a real estate executive, designer, and close confidante to her father has been the subject of attacks by anti-Trump protesters since her father was elected president.