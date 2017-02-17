Couple's babies announcement with IVF needles goes viral

- A couple is sharing their birth announcement in a unique way. So much so that it's gone viral.

"We thought about how to announce our two miracles to the world. Everything we could think of fell short of doing them justice," wrote Lauren Walker with Garyt Walker on Facebook.

The announcement includes a photo of two onesies surrounded with IVF needles.

A portion of the caption reads:

"We prayed for 953 days...

452 Needles

1000's of tears

1 corrective surgery

4 clomid/letrozole attempts

2 IVF rounds

3 failed transfers

& 1 Amazing GOD.