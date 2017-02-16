Officials: Planes clipped wings at Sky Harbor Airport News Officials: Planes clipped wings at Sky Harbor Airport Two civilian airliners reportedly "clipped wings" at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport Thursday night.

- Officials with Phoenix Fire Department said Thursday night that two airliners "clipped wings" at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

According to a statement, the fire department's Airport Units responded to Sky Harbor's Terminal 3 at approximately 8:30 in the evening. According to initial reports from the Sky Harbor Tower, a Frontier Airlines plane was pushing back from the gate when it clipped the wings of a Southwest Airlines plane that was taxiing.

Crews on scene reportedly determined that there was a fuel leak, as a result.

Both planes, according to fire officials, were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. As of 9:53 p.m., crews are reportedly addressing the fuel leak, and assisting Sky Harbor personnel and the aircraft involved.