Many Americans suffering stress over politics

Regardless of who you voted for in November, a new study suggests that politics may be stressing you out. In fact, according to the American Psychological Association, we're more stressed now than we were before the election.

The new research even demonstrates that this stress crosses party lines, with Democrats and Republicans both suffering.

But all this anxiety is to be expected, says Dr. Jephtha Tausig-Edwards, clinical psychologist. Though Dr. Jeph says there are solutions tailor-made to your personal experience of the status quo. Some ideas include spending time with family, being selective about media consumption, and becoming engaged in causes to increase your sense of agency.

And, if all else fails, just remember to keep calm and carry on.