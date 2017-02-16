Revival of Downtown New Rochelle News Revival of Downtown New Rochelle New Rochelle prides itself with being an active arts community since the 1920s. Councilman Ivar Hyden says the idea is to keep on growing. In the beginning of the year city officials rolled out an arts and cultural district as a way to revitalize downtown.

The plan includes affordable spaces for artists to work and live, a theater for live performances, technology labs and transforming the entire ground floor of the arts and cultural district into an art gallery.

Ottavios Wood Working has been in the city for 40 years. Owner John DeVivo says in the past few years he has seen how the city is changing. His store front will now be leading the new arts hub.

Just up the block is what will soon be the black box theater. Residents will be able to enjoy coffee shop, performances and technology. The Black Box Theater is set to open in the spring of 2019.