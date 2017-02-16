Trump to black reporter: are black lawmakers your friends? News Trump to black reporter: are black lawmakers your friends? In a press conference Thursday, White House reporter April Ryan asked President Donald Trump if he would include the Congressional Black Caucus in discussions about his agenda for inner cities. Trump then asked Ryan, who is black, if the CBC were "friends of yours" and said, "I tell you what, do you want to set up the meeting?"

- In a press conference Thursday, White House reporter April Ryan asked President Donald Trump if he would include the Congressional Black Caucus in discussions about his agenda for inner cities. Trump then asked Ryan, who is black, if the CBC were "friends of yours" and said, "I tell you what, do you want to set up the meeting?"

The exchange caught the attention of the CBC. Members expressed bafflement and dismay Thursday that Trump asked Ryan, the Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, to set up a meeting with them, the AP reported.

"He's not going to ask any other reporter to do that for any other group, so why did he do that to her? I think that was pretty instructive to me," said Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, a member of the House Democratic leadership.

Ryan later Tweeted: "I am a journalist not a convener! But thank you for answering my questions."