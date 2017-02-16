McSorley's Old Ale House still going strong News McSorley's Old Ale House still going strong With the majority of New York restaurants failing, McSorley's Old Ale House has withstood the test of time. The bar celebrated its 163rd anniversary on Thursday. So what's kept the customers at this 7th Street bar coming back for more? It's the consistency and simplicity, according to those gathered.

McSorley's was founded by John McSorley back in 1854. Matthew Maher, who says this is the oldest continuously open bar in the country, bought the bar back in 1977. And as the bar celebrated, Maher was confident that this New York icon will never change.

So here's to another 163 years!