Alexander Acosta is Trump new Labor Secretary nominee: Report

- President Donald Trump has tapped former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District and Florida International University Law dean Alexander Acosta to head the Department of Labor, reports FOX News.

The official announcement is expected during a news conference at 12:30 p.m. from the White House.

Acosta is a Harvard Law School graduate who served as law clerk to Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., then a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Acosta practiced law at the firm of Kirkland & Ellis and taught law at the George Mason School of Law.

He becomes the first Hispanic nominee to the Trump cabinet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.