Late sports owner paid Rosa Parks' rent for 10 years

FILE- In a file photo from Nov. 14, 2014, Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch listens during a news conference in Detroit. Ilitch, the owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers, who founded the Little Caesars Pizza empire, has died. (AP)
FILE- In a file photo from Nov. 14, 2014, Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch listens during a news conference in Detroit. Ilitch, the owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers, who founded the Little Caesars Pizza empire, has died. (AP)

Posted:Feb 16 2017 08:31AM EST

Updated:Feb 16 2017 08:37AM EST

FOX NEWS - Mike Ilitch, the former Detroit Tigers and Red Wings owner who died last week, quietly paid the rent for civil rights icon Rosa Parks during her later years.

Ilitch was known for his philanthropic efforts, but news of his intervention with Parks was unknown to the public.

“They don’t go around saying it, but I want to, at this point, let them know, how much the Ilitches not only meant to the city, but they meant so much for Rosa Parks, who was the mother of the civil rights movement,” Federal Judge Damon Keith, of Detroit, told WXYZ-TV.

Shortly after Parks’ iconic decision to defy segregation rules in Alabama by not giving up her bus seat to a white passenger, she moved with her family to Detroit and became an important figure in the community.

READ MORE AT FOXNEWS.COM

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories