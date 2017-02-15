Immigrants to boycott work to protest Trump News Immigrants to boycott work to protest Trump A Day without Immigrants is a response to the president's immigration policies. The way this has been explained to me is that this is just the beginning and is part of a continuum of larger protests and actions used to communicate the role immigrants play in our society.

The story of America is the story of immigrants. Thursday, a nationwide movement led by those with skin in the game will shed light on the contributions immigrants make and how vital they are to the economy.

Angela Fernandez with the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights told me the name behind Thursday's action comes from the movie "A Day without Mexicans."

The Bromberg Brothers owners Blue Ribbon Restaurants made the decision to close the majority of their restaurants tomorrow in solidarity. They said in a statement: "We stand 100% behind our employees - whether they are immigrants or born in America, back of house or front of house. When employees who haven't missed a day of work in nearly 25 years come to you and ask for a day off to march against injustice, the answer is easy."

Celebrity chef Jose Andres has followed suit, saying he'll close five of his restaurants as part of the boycott.