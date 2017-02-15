Harlem Globetrotters make incredible trick shot from roof of FOX 11 News Harlem Globetrotters make incredible trick shot from roof of FOX 11 Three members of the Harlem Globetrotters performed an incredible trick shot from the roof of the FOX 11 studio.

- Three members of the Harlem Globetrotters performed an incredible trick shot from the roof of the FOX 11 studio.

El Gato, Slick Willie, and Hoops each successfully made the shot from three stories high.

They have never before performed a stunt like this at a news station.

The Harlem Globetrotters are in town for shows at The Staples Center and Honda Center.

More information on tickets can be found at the Harlem Globetrotters' website.