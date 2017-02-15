Trump no longer set on two-state deal in Middle East

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is asking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "hold back" on settlements for a bit.



In a joint press conference with Netanyahu at the White House Wednesday, Trump responded to a question about his position on the expansion of Israeli settlements, asking Netanyahu to "hold back on settlements for a little bit."



He says that a "two state looked like it will be the easier of the two," but says that if Israel and the Palestinians find an alternative that they like better, he'll support them.



Trump also says that he'd like to see the U.S. Embassy in Israel moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but noted that "we're looking at it with great care."

Netanyahu praised Trump saying there is "no greater supporter of the Jewish people and the Jewish state than President Donald Trump."



The prime minister was addressing a question from Israeli media about fears the administration "is playing with xenophobia and maybe racist tones."



Netanyahu says that he's known Trump, members of Trump's team and his family for many years. That includes Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, whom Netanyahu has known since Kushner was young.



Netanyahu says he thinks any insinuation otherwise should be put "to rest."



