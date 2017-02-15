Trump staff was in contact with Russian intel before election: Report [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Tourists walk along the Red Square, with the St. Bazil's Cathedral, background left, and the Spassky Tower of the Kremlin, background right, during a snowfall in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) News Trump staff was in contact with Russians before election: Report President Donald Trump is renewing his attack on the "fake news media" as the controversy surrounding the ouster of his national security adviser widens and there's more talk of Congress investigating suspected Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election last year.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is renewing his attack on the "fake news media" as the controversy surrounding the ouster of his national security adviser widens and there's more talk of Congress investigating suspected Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election last year.



Trump tweeted this morning, "The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred."

@MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

He says, "This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign."

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied reports of intercepted phone calls between Russian intelligence officials and members of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.



The New York Times said that the Russians made contact with Paul Manafort, who briefly served as Trump's campaign chairman. Current and former U.S. officials interviewed by the Times declined to identify other Trump associates contacted by the Russians.



Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, pointed to the anonymity of the sources, saying that the reports "are not based on any facts, do not point to actual facts."



The report comes a day after U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned following reports he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia.

