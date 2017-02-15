German shepherd 'Rumor' wins Best In Show

Rumor, a German shepherd, poses for photos after winning Best in Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, early Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Feb 15 2017 07:24AM EST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 07:44AM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Rumor the German shepherd is top dog. It took home Best in Show in its return to the finals at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

According to the dog's Twitter feed, Rumor's pre-competition ritual is taking a little run before heading into the ring.

More than 2,800 dogs competed for the top honor at Madison Square Garden.  That number was reduced to seven and then the overall winner was announced Tuesday.

Rumor came in second place at last year's competition after the German shorthaired pointer named CJ won in a surprise.

An Irish setter finished second this year.

