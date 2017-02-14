Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show News Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show The 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is coming to a close here at Madison Square Garden, with owners, breeders and handlers putting the finishing touches on their canines.

With every imaginable breed represented, from Setters to Spaniels to St Bernard's, the visitors came from near and far to get up close and personal with the pooches.

Even former New York Giant Justin Tuck enjoyed some time with man's best friend.

And as the pups and their human companions prepared to compete in the hopes of progressing from their breed to their group to best in show, the energy was palpable.

May the best dog win!