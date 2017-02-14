Immigration scams in Queens

A Queens councilman says scammers are targeting illegal immigrants, shaking them down for cash claiming hey will be deported if they refuse.

Majority Leader Jimmy Van Bramer says the scammers pose as ICE officers, even wearing uniforms. One incident took place Monday afternoon on 65th Street in the Woodside area of the borough.

A man says he coughed up $250 to a crew of 4 fake ICE officers because they threatened him with deportation. When he got home his wife contacted the councilman's office for help.

"Basically what we have here are scammers, trying to make quick buck, based off fact some are terrified," Van Bramer says.

Van Bramer and immigration advocacy leaders held a news conference Tuesday night to warn the community. The organization "Make the Road" is reminding folks that they should not give any money to anyone claiming to be a police officer or member of ICE.

They also are telling illegal immigrants that they have the right to remain silent and don't sign anything if they are stopped by real law enforcement officers.