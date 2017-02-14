Pedro Hernandez found guilty in Etan Patz murder

In this Nov. 15, 2012 file photo, Pedro Hernandez, right, appears in Manhattan criminal court with his attorney Harvey Fishbein, in New York. (AP Photo/Louis Lanzano, Pool, File)

- Pedro Hernandez, 56, was found guilty Tuesday in the kidnapping and murder of Etan Patz in 1979. The jury had deliberated for nine days before reaching a decision in his re-trial.

Hernandez was a convenience store clerk in Etan's Manhattan neighborhood when the first-grader disappeared in May 1979.

Etan vanished after leaving his family's SoHo apartment to walk to the bus. The disappearance helped galvanize the modern-day missing-children's movement with his picture appearing on a milk carton.

Hernandez, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, confessed in 2012, more than three decades after the boy disappeared. But his lawyers argued he was mentally ill and his statements were fictional ravings.

Since a mistrial in 2015, Etan's parents have been outspoken about their belief that Hernandez is guilty.

