Dolan lifts MSG ban on Oakley

- It appears Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan has had a change of heart.

Sources tell FOX 5 News that the ban on former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley has been lifted.

Oakley was arrested last Wednesday following an altercation with MSG security while attending a Knicks game, and Dolan banned the former NBA star from the arena two days later.

But the sides reconciled quickly, helped by a meeting Monday at NBA headquarters with Commissioner Adam Silver and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

Jordan and Oakley were teammates in Chicago before Oakley was traded to New York, where he became a fan favorite with the Knicks from 1988-98.

