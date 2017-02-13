Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger News Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger The Gary Police Department is investigating the abduction of a child from Gary, Indiana.

FOX 32 NEWS - An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 15-year-old girl missing from Gary, Indiana.

Police believe she may be in "extreme danger." The girl was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday.

Chastinea Reeves went looking for help after Gary police said her mother was the victim of a crime. Kelli McMillan, Reeves’ aunt, said the teenager and her 4-year-old sister arrived at her apartment in tears.

“They arrived here around 2 a.m. and they said somebody had come in and did something to their mom,” said McMillan. “I stepped out, I called the police and called the neighbor of the mom. When I was making my calls, Chastinea, she ran out the back door.”

Police won’t elaborate on the crime that Chastinea’s mother was a victim of or if that crime and the teenager’s disappearance are connected.

“Her mother was the victim of a crime, we don’t know if she is in danger from that as well, we don’t really have all the circumstances because she has gone missing,” said Lieutenant Dawn Westerfield.

Lieutenant Westerfield said in a Monday night press conference that Chastinea was last seen in the 2000 block of Maine Street in Gary. She said that they know that the teenager is not with either parent.

“There is just too many unknowns, she's young, it's very cold outside, we don’t believe she has any means to care for herself at this time and she is not with anyone that she should be with,” said Lt. Westerfield.

McMillan said Chastinea’s little sister is safe and in the care of her father. She had a message for the missing teenager Monday night.

“Chas just come home, you are not in trouble, we just want to help you that's all,” said McMillan.

Police describe Chastinea Reeves as 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and light colored jeans.

Anyone with information call Gary Police Detective Kristopher Adams at 219-755-3855, Central Dispatch at 219-660-0000 or you may call 911.