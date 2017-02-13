Is your soap hurting your sex drive? News Is your soap hurting your sex drive? Triclosan is found in all kinds of products from toothpaste to deodorant to soap. The industry started using the compound about 40 years ago. But the things we use to get us clean and attractive are also responsible for killing our sex drive.

Dr. Robert Silverman says that triclosan has been shown to decrease testosterone in men, estrogen in women, and decrease overall health and immune health.

After years of research, countless consumer complaints, and untold drops in sex drives, the FDA has finally decided to step in. Triclosan is one of 19 chemicals in soaps and body washes now being banned. But companies have until September to remove it.

One state isn't waiting for the national ban. In a move to protect drinking water, Minnesota made triclosan illegal as of last month after finding traces of it in lakes and rivers.