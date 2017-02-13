Mayor de Blasio seeks to address 'affordability crisis' News Mayor de Blasio seeks to address 'affordability crisis' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says creating more affordable housing, especially for seniors, is a top priority for him going forward. He gave his state of the city address at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem.

He is proposing a mansion tax. It would be paid by homeowners who sell a home worth $2 million or more. The mayor says money generated from that tax would pay for affordable housing for 25,000 seniors.

The mayor touted his achievements including universal pre-k and a declining drop-out rate from school. He also talked about the accomplishments of community policing.

De Blasio, who supports sanctuary cities, ended his speech attacking immigration policies of the trump administration.