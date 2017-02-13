Mayor de Blasio seeks to address 'affordability crisis'

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says creating more affordable housing, especially for seniors, is a top priority for him going forward. He gave his state of the city address at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem.
He is proposing a mansion tax. It would be paid by homeowners who sell a home worth $2 million or more. The mayor says money generated from that tax would pay for affordable housing for 25,000 seniors.
The mayor touted his achievements including universal pre-k and a declining drop-out rate from school. He also talked about the accomplishments of community policing.
De Blasio, who supports sanctuary cities, ended his speech attacking immigration policies of the trump administration.