Justice Department warned Trump team about Flynn contacts

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Two people familiar with the situation say the Justice Department warned the Trump administration about national security adviser Michael Flynn's contacts with Russia.

One of the people says the Justice Department told the administration there was a discrepancy between what the White House was saying publicly about Flynn's contacts and the facts of what occurred.

The person says the Justice Department was concerned that Flynn could be in a compromised position.

A Trump administration official says the White House has been aware of the Justice Department warning for "weeks." That official would not say if the president had been briefed on the matter.

The two people were not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Washington Post first reported the communications with the Justice Department.

The White House says President Donald Trump is "evaluating the situation" involving Flynn. Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says the president is speaking with Vice President Mike Pence and others about the matter.

Pence publicly vouched that Flynn did not discuss sanctions with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. before the inauguration. But Flynn has since told the White House sanctions may have come up.

Trump has said nothing publicly about Flynn since the Washington Post reported last week that Flynn did discuss sanctions with the Russian official.