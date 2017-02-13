Craft cocktails for Valentine's Day and beyond News Craft cocktails for Valentine's Day and beyond If you're looking for a sultry place to spend Valentine's Day, look no further than S'Zen inside the Rivington Hotel on the Lower East Side. The mood is romantic at this combination lounge and art gallery. Every 6 weeks the art changes and the drinks are showstoppers.

Try the Ginza. Named after a province in Tokyo, the star of this show is the shaved ice. It's made with Japanese whiskey, blood orange juice, yuzu juice and sugar cane extract.

The vibe is cozy and the food is progressive American at Shay and Ivy on West 24 Street. They've taken unique ingredients and created special drinks for Valentine's Day. A Wink and a Smile includes activated charcoal which is usually used for medicinal purposes. Muddled strawberries and basil are joined by Bulleit rye, lemon juice, sugar and charcoal.

The Wood You Be Mine starts with Applewood chips. Tequila, sweet vermouth and cinnamon syrup make it an unusual but tasty drink. If you prefer a vodka based drink, Sealed with a Kiss may be the one for you.

Finally, if you'd like to try something, non-traditional, check out Cooper and Oak on the Lower East Side. This bar is so tiny it has a sign outside that lets you know when there's room inside. Here scotch and whiskey are king. Around here a flight is just right. We start with Japanese whiskey. Then move to high-strength bourbons.