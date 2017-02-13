Metro-North train hits tree on tracks

HAWTHORNE, N.Y. (AP) -- Metro-North railroad says the first axle of a train went off the tracks after it struck a fallen tree in the suburbs north of New York City.

No injuries were reported but service was expected to be hampered for hours on the railroad's Harlem line.

Railroad spokesman Aaron Donovan says the Manhattan-bound train hit the tree around noon north of the Hawthorne station in Westchester County.

About 100 passengers were on the train.

Numerous reports are in about fallen trees in the metropolitan area on Monday and forecasters were warning of high winds.

Harlem Line Service suspended until further notice between Hartsdale & Southeast due to several downed trees... — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) February 13, 2017