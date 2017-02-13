High Wind Warning for NYC area

- The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for New York City from 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. Monday.

Sustained winds of 25-35 miles per hour and gusts of up to 60 mph are possible. Winds at these speeds can knock down trees and power lines causing power outages and turning unsecured items into projectiles.

If you lose power and are in need of immediate assistance, call 911.

Strong wind can blow down trees and powerlines, leaving you without power. Be ready with the help of https://t.co/6Uz5VCquff pic.twitter.com/XMZ97Q9TUY — NWS (@NWS) February 13, 2017

The wind has caused flying debris around the city. In Lower Manhattan, police have closed off Park Place near 250 Broadway over concerns of a loose scaffolding.

Metro-North Rail Road has suspended service between Hartsdale and Southeast due to several downed trees near Hawthorne.

An NJ Transit reported that a tree had fallen overhead wires at Morris Plains.

The following areas in the Tri-State Region are also under a High Wind Warning.

Northern Fairfield-Northern New Haven-Northern Middlesex- Northern New London-Southern Fairfield-Southern New Haven- Southern Middlesex-Southern New London-Putnam- Northern Westchester-Southern Westchester-Northwestern Suffolk-Northeastern Suffolk-Southwestern Suffolk- Southeastern Suffolk-Northern Nassau- Southern Nassau.

@fox5ny Strong gusts throughout Long Island have traffic lights in Farmingdale swaying 💨 pic.twitter.com/kKBolKnXYM — Jodi Goldberg (@JodiGFox5NY) February 13, 2017

Much of New Jersey is under a High Wind Advisory.