Giants release wide receiver Victor Cruz

- The NY Giants released veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz on Monday, confirmed the National Football League. The Record first reported the news.

Cruz, 30, entered the league in 2010 as an un-drafted free agent.

In 2011, the Paterson, New Jersey native caught 82 passes for 1,536 yards and was a big part of the Giants' Super Bowl 46 win over the New England Patriots.

In 2014, Cruz suffered a torn patellar tendon and missed most of the season. He missed the entire 2015 season due to lingering injury-related issues and calf surgery.