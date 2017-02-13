75-year-old woman dies after dog attack

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say an elderly New York City woman has died and her son is injured after they were attacked by a dog she had recently adopted.

The Daily News says the 75-year-old woman had planned to return the dog, a mastiff, to a shelter on Monday because of its aggressive tendencies.

It says she and her 39-year-old son, who has autism, were attacked after midnight Monday in Queens.

Police say Louise Hermida was pronounced dead at a hospital. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of her death.

Her son was in stable condition with a leg injury.