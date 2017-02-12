Prince, George Michael remembered, Adele, Bowie win big at Grammys

Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Chance The Rapper accepts the award for best new artist at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Greg Kurstin, right, and Adele accept the award for song of the year for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday night and was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, hosted by James Corden. The show kicked off with Grammy winner and nominee Adele, who performed her hit “Hello” followed by Corden with a monologue that resembled the rhythmic style of Broadway’s Hamilton.

Beyoncé and Adele were both nominated in the three major categories. Adele took home Grammys for Song of the Year for “Hello,” and Record of the Year, and Album of the Year as well as for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Beyoncé also took home the Best Music Video Grammy for “Formation” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade. Chance The Rapper, who won Best New Artist also took home the Grammy for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album, was the first artist to be nominated for Grammy’s without a debut album.

However, the late David Bowie was a big winner as well, who took won 5 Grammy Awards for his album and song, Blackstar including Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and Best Recording Package

A variety of performances ranged throughout the night, including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Metallica, and a duet featuring Alicia Keys and Best New Artist nominee Maren Morris. Beyoncé also made her first public appearance since announcing she is expecting twins. In her performance, she was dressed in a regal outfit and performed a medley of songs including “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.”

Late artists George Michael and Prince, who passed away last year, were also commemorated at the awards show. Adele stopped mid-performance of a rendition George Michael’s “Fastlove,” and said, “I can’t mess this up for him,” she started the song over again and despite being clearly upset when the performance ended, brought the audience to a standing ovation. As a tribute to Prince, The Time performed their scene from Purple Rain, and Bruno Mars performed a rendition of “Let’s Go Crazy”. The Bee Gees were also given tribute by Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, Andra Day, and Tori Kelly, who performed a medley of songs including “Stayin’ Alive” “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Night Fever.”

A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes, and Anderson .Paak performed a piece criticizing Donald Trump, calling him “President Agent Orange” and rapped about the Muslim ban and the proposed wall in Mexico, ending their performance chanting “Resist!”

For a full list of Grammy winners and nominees, check out the Grammy’s website.

Album of the Year: 25 – Adele

Record of the Year: “Hello” – Adele

Song of the Year: “Hello” – Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Performer: Adele)

Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper

Best Pop Vocal Album: 25 - Adele

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Hello” – Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Stressed Out” Twenty One Pilots

Best Rock Performance: “Blackstar” – David Bowie

Best R&B Performance: “Cranes in the Sky” - Solange

Best Dance Recording: “Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers ft. Daya

Best Rap Album: Coloring Book – Chance The Rapper

Best Rap Song: “Hotline Bling” – Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Performer: Drake)

Best Country Solo Performance: “My Church” – Maren Morris

Best Music Video: “Formation” – Beyoncé