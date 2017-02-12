Jewish community rallies for refugees in Battery Park News Jewish community rallies for refugees in Battery Park Members of the Jewish community were joined by city leaders at a rally for refugees in Battery Park.

- Members of the Jewish community were joined by city leaders at a rally for refugees in Battery Park.

HIAS, the global Jewish nonprofit held a national day of Jewish action for refugees.

The group has filed a lawsuit with the American Civil Liberties Union that challenged President Trump’s Executive Order which banned travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Trump’s order, which led to major uproar across the nation, was blocked by a U.S. judge.

Many have since rallied against Trump and his plans, but he has mentioned that he plans to set up a new Executive Order with similar regulations, but with more specific restrictions.