Tigers go viral: Are they really 'obese'?

Photos of Siberian Tigers in China are taking the internet by storm and going viral.

The China Global TV Network brought the pictures of the tigers to attention after the tigers went viral in China.

The big cats are larger than normal. They are currently housed at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, China.

Some people are concerned about the health of the tigers, and have said that it is not healthy that they are obese, but the chief engineer of the park assures that it is normal for Siberian Tigers to gain weight during the winter.