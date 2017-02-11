Trump meets with Japanese prime minister, plans to sign new ban News Trump meets with Japanese prime minister, plans to sign new ban President Trump said he may sign a new order on immigration.

The original ban has sparked massive protests across the country.

The ban could come as early as Monday or Tuesday. The president is confident he will win the legal battle over the policy. While all this went on, President Trump and the Japanese Prime Minister spent the weekend together.

Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar a Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida.

The day began with golf and ended with what Trump called a "working dinner." It was said they were scheduled to discuss trade and defense.

While the president spent time in Florida, protestors across the country continued to protest against his immigration ban.

Trump isn't backing down on his temporary travel ban that restricts refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries to enter the U.S. He said he's confident he will win the legal battle over the policy, telling reporters he may sign a new order on immigration.

"The unfortunate part is it takes time. We'll win that battle, but we also have a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order. We're going to have very, very strong vetting, I call it extreme vetting, and we're going to have very strong security in our country," he said.

The White House is working on a new executive order. The new order would accomplish essentially the same thing as Trump’s previous one, but would be tailored to address some of the concerns raised by the judges handling the legal challenges, such as who the immigration ban applies to.

President Trump also tweeted about the wall he wants to build along the U.S. -Mexico border, and vowed to negotiate the costs way down. Another tweet was about his daughter Ivanka Trump and the media.

He said he is so proud of her to still hold her head high regardless of the abuse and bad treatment she's getting from the media.