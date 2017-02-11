Planned Parenthood protests take place in New York

Thousands protested in support of Planned Parenthood, while another protested against Planned Parenthood funding. 
By: fox5ny.com staff

Posted:Feb 11 2017 07:35PM EST

Updated:Feb 11 2017 07:35PM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Protests were split as thousands rallied for and against Planned Parenthood in New York.

Many gathered in Washington Square Park Saturday afternoon and argued that the stripping of federal funding from the organization would have a negative impact especially on transgender and minority communities.

At the same time, demonstrators marched around Lower Manhattan in front of the Sanger Center and demanded that Planned Parenthood should be defunded entirely.

Hundreds of similar protests took place across the nation. 

