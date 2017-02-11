Adam Levine receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Adam Levine has a star of his own!

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to the music industry.

During the Friday ceremony, Levine was joined by his wife, model Behati Prinsloo and their daughter Dusty Rose.

Levine has won numerous awards with his band Maroon 5, including 3 Grammy Awards and has been a coach on The Voice since 2011.

In reaction to her husband receiving a star, Behati posted a sweet picture of her family and said, “A very surreal and amazing day for our family. I’m so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I’m proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad, best husband, we love you.”