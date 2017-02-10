The Perfect Fit: Geoffrey Zakarian's style recipe News The Perfect Fit: Geoffrey Zakarian's style recipe As a Food Network star and the mogul behind restaurants around the country, celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian is known for his fashion in and out of the kitchen. In search of the perfect fit, I met Zakarian at Saks Fifth Avenue to hear his recipe for great style.

For Zakarian it's about recognizing your own multidimensional inner fashion voice. That means assembling layered outfits that can take you from day to night, expressing different versions of your identity.

A light bomber jacket is a perfect transitional piece for spring or fall. Throw it over a coordinating T-shirt and a pair of white jeans for a great casual look.

To dress up that same pair of white jeans, add a collared shirt and a zip-up sweater. A tie and trench coat will make that outfit boardroom ready.

And for the ultimate versatile ensemble, throw a blazer over a hoodie for a style statement that is pulled together without being uptight.