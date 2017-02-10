Dating app helps you find love through hate News Dating app helps you find love through hate In an increasingly crowded dating app market, Hater is trying to stand out. The app learns about its users by presenting them with a series of topics, from Lady Gaga and reality TV to tofu and selfie sticks. After you swipe in one of four directions (for like, dislike, love or hate), the app then matches you with people who expressed similar preferences.

Sam Terris, a spokesperson for the app company, says the goal is to make online dating fun again. he says we all movie the same things -- beaches, movies, and whatnot. He says we are passionate about what we hate.

While she was amused by the app, relationship expert Rachel Dealto said it may not be the path to everlasting love.

But out on the streets of New York, the response was overwhelmingly positive, with many people eager to bond with others who passionately share the same dislikes.

The top three most hated topics so far are the 2016 presidential election, bullies, and drain hair. An, in just around a week, the app says it already has more than 200,000 users with a goal of one million by this time next month, which may mean there really are a lot of haters out there.