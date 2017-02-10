Politics Unusual: Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump exhibit shut down News Politics Unusual: Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump exhibit shut down The Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens, says that Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump exhibit became a flashpoint for violence. There were threats, numerous arrests, and police were posted here 24/7.

Now all that is left in the courtyard now is snow and blank walls. The museum shut down the interactive live-streaming exhibit that launched the day President Trump was inaugurated. A webcam, mounted on a wall, allowed protesters to chant "He will not divide us" and it was streamed online all day. LaBeouf got very passionate and was arrested for clashing with a Trump supporter.

Queens Community Board 1 says it was never consulted about the art exhibit before it appeared three weeks ago, but the board has been bombarded with complaints from residents.

The webcam stream now tells viewers the museum has abandoned us.

The museum issued a statement saying, in part: "The installation created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the Museum, its visitors, staff, local residents, and businesses."