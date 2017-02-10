Woman shoots boyfriend over cold taco

A woman in Texas was allegedly so dissatisfied with her taco that police say she shot her boyfriend.

Investigators say the woman and a male companion were at a taco truck in north Houston about 2 a.m. Monday morning when the incident occurred.

According to police, the woman became infuriated after she reportedly asked the taco truck worker to reheat her taco that she thought was too cold. The worker reportedly told her "no" and she got irate.

Her boyfriend then tried to calm her down but the hungry woman then reportedly pulled out a gun and wound up shooting her partner. Police say the man is expected to survive.